Islamabad traffic advisory update as Pakistan gears up for US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have enforced strict security measures and a comprehensive traffic diversion plan in Islamabad ahead of the arrival of foreign delegations.

Several key roads have been closed, and residents are being advised to use alternative routes.

According to Islamabad Traffic Police, the Red Zone and its extended areas are completely closed to all traffic. Srinagar Highway from Kashmir Chowk via Club Road to Zero Point, the stretch from Zero Point to Serena Chowk, Shakarparian Road from Chand Tara Chowk to Seventh Avenue, Jinnah Avenue from Khayaban Chowk to Blue Area, and Margalla Road from Faisal Chowk to Trail 3 will remain closed. The Expressway from Zero Point to Coral Chowk is also shut in both directions.

Heavy vehicle access to the city will be restricted on April 11 and 12. Commuters traveling from Peshawar via GT Road to Rawalpindi are advised to use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat Road. Travelers from Lahore to Peshawar should use Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and the Taxila Motorway. Traffic to and from Zero Point via Faisal Avenue will be redirected toward 9th Avenue, while commuters from Bara Kahu to Rawalpindi should use Kurang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road.

All offices and markets in the extended Red Zone will remain closed. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The measures come as a high-level Iranian delegation has arrived in Islamabad for negotiations, prompting enhanced security and traffic management.