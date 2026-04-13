PSX tanks by 5000 points after collapsed US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – The failed talks between United States and Iran triggered negative trajectory across global markets and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also faced the heat.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index nosedived by nearly 5,200 points to 162,057.43.

Iinvestors scrambling for safety amid fears of escalating geopolitical fallout. In blunt terms: cash is now king, and trying to “buy the dip” could prove disastrous until clarity emerges on the looming US blockade.

Automobiles, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration firms, OMCs, power producers, and refineries were all hammered.

The trigger came just hours earlier. US Vice President JD Vance revealed that American negotiators had abruptly exited Pakistan after 21 hours of intense but ultimately futile discussions with Iran. The breakdown, he said, stemmed from Tehran’s refusal to accept key US demands, particularly assurances related to nuclear weapons.

From Tehran, the tone was equally grim. Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, signaled that expectations for a quick deal were unrealistic, pointing to deep-rooted mistrust that continues to derail progress, even with Pakistan acting as mediator.

The sharp reversal stunned investors, especially after last week’s rally. Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough had fueled optimism, pushing the KSE-100 Index up by 1,673.87 points (1.01%) to close at 167,191.38.