Punjab Grade 8 assessment: 88pc students pass, girls secure top positions

LAHORE – The Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA) on Monday announced the results of the Grade 8 Assessment 2026, with officials highlighting improvements in participation and student performance across the province.

According to official figures, nearly 994,000 students were enrolled in the assessment, of whom around 894,000 were evaluated, reflecting a participation rate of about 90 per cent.

Of the students assessed, 88pc scored above the minimum qualifying threshold of 33pc, indicating, as authorities described, encouraging progress in learning outcomes.

The results also showed a stronger performance by female students. Around 92pc of girls qualified compared to 83pc of boys, continuing a trend of improved outcomes in girls’ education.

The top three positions across Punjab were secured by female candidates. Iqra Khan from Mianwali, a student of Danish School, stood first. Romaisa Iman from Attock secured second position with 358.5 marks out of 400, while Fatima Bibi from Bahawalpur obtained third position with 353.5 marks.

Officials said the assessment was conducted through a technology-based system aimed at improving transparency and credibility in public examinations.

Measures introduced for the assessment included QR-coded answer scripts to maintain anonymity during marking, digital attendance and tracking for monitoring, AI-assisted e-marking for both objective and subjective sections, and a centralised digital dashboard to oversee operations across districts.

PECTAA termed the assessment a step towards standardising examinations and strengthening merit-based evaluation in the province.