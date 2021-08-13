'Iron Brother' China congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
'No hostile forces will be allowed to undermine this friendship,' PM Imran tells top envoy
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday conveyed felicitations on Pakistan's Independence Day to Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in the federal capital.
The top Chinese envoy also coneyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang that was warmly reciprocated by the Pakistani premier.
During the meeting, PM Imran said Pakistan and China are iron brothers and no hostile forces will be allowed to undermine this iron-clad friendship.
He appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility.
Chinese Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today.@AmbNong @CathayPak pic.twitter.com/WkkCSaZ1Ag— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 13, 2021
Khan said CPEC is a transformational project and both the countries should work closer to make CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.
He underscored the government's resolve for timely completion of CPEC projects.
US sees Pakistan useful only in clearing mess in ... 11:43 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan says the US sees Pakistan useful only in clearing the "mess" it is leaving behind in ...
In the context of regional situation, Khan reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.
US company sues Huawei for 'stealing tech to spy ... 02:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
An American software company Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) has taken Chinese tech giant Huawei to California ...
-
- 'Iron Brother' China congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day08:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- PAKvENG – PCB announces schedule for England's first tour to ...08:06 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan ...07:44 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Noor Mukadam was raped, tortured before murder, reveals forensic ...07:14 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco04:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Pakistani stars pay heartfelt tributes to Durdana Butt04:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married04:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021