'Iron Brother' China congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday conveyed felicitations on Pakistan's Independence Day to Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in the federal capital.

The top Chinese envoy also coneyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang that was warmly reciprocated by the Pakistani premier.

During the meeting, PM Imran said Pakistan and China are iron brothers and no hostile forces will be allowed to undermine this iron-clad friendship.

He appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility.

Khan said CPEC is a transformational project and both the countries should work closer to make CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.

He underscored the government's resolve for timely completion of CPEC projects.

In the context of regional situation, Khan reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.