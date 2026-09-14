Lahore Children Hospital professor booked for sexually harassing female doctor

LAHORE – Police have registered a case against a professor of the Children’s Hospital in Lahore for allegedly harassing a female doctor at workplace.

The case was registered against Professor Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Zafar, head of the Urology Department at Nasirabad Police Station under Sections 354 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant alleged that the professor allegedly subjected her to sexual harassment at the workplace, pressured her and threatened her with serious consequences.

She said that the alleged incident took place on June 11, 2026. The female doctor said she had subsequently submitted a formal complaint to the vice chancellor, following which two separate harassment committees were formed at the institution.

She further alleged that instead of receiving justice after filing the complaint, she was removed from her basic training and assigned duties at different locations.

Police have registered the case on the doctor’s complaint and initiated legal and procedural action. Further investigation into the allegations is underway.