NADRA vaccination certificate system for Umrah pilgrims goes down in Karachi

KARACHI – The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) system used to issue digital vaccination certificates to Umrah pilgrims in Karachi is reportedly facing disruption, causing inconvenience and concern among passengers preparing to travel.

According to reports, the system outage has disrupted the issuance of vaccination certificates, prompting authorities to issue the documents manually. An official said pilgrims whose flights are scheduled for today or tomorrow are being given priority so they can complete the required formalities in time.

The digital vaccination requirement for Umrah pilgrims travelling from Karachi Airport applies to vaccinations including polio, meningitis, yellow fever and influenza.

According to Dr Syed Murtaza Shah Bukhari, focal person for the Federal Airport Health Department’s Border Health Services, Umrah passengers departing from Karachi will face travel restrictions from September 14 if they do not have the required NADRA vaccination certificate. The Federal Government Civil Dispensary has been designated as the authorised vaccination centre.

He advised Umrah pilgrims to obtain their vaccination certificates from an authorised NADRA vaccination centre before travelling.

The vaccination requirement is initially being enforced for passengers travelling from Karachi, while similar restrictions are expected to be introduced later at airports in Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore.

Dr Bukhari said airlines and travel agents had been issued awareness notices and would be responsible for informing passengers about the vaccination requirements. Airlines would also not issue boarding cards to passengers without the required vaccination certificates.

Authorities have advised passengers without certificates to reach Karachi Airport at least six hours before departure, with health counters being arranged to facilitate vaccination at the departure area.