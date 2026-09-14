Nine terrorists including commander killed in two Balochistan operations

QUETTA – Security forces and law enforcement agencies have killed nine suspected terrorists, including a commander, in two separate operations in Balochistan.

Security sources said three terrorists, including commander Naqeeb, were killed during an operation in Mastung. The militants’ vehicle was targeted and destroyed using a quadcopter during the operation.

The sources said the operation resulted in the deaths of the three militants and the complete destruction of their vehicle. They added that security operations would continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

In a separate development, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an intelligence-based operation in Saranan area of Pishin.

According to a CTD spokesperson, six alleged terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during the operation. Four personnel were also injured during the encounter.

The spokesperson said the deceased militants were affiliated with a proscribed organisation. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, according to the CTD.

The CTD further claimed that the killed suspects had been involved in attacks against security forces and civilians.

The latest operations come as security and law enforcement agencies continue efforts against militant activity in Balochistan. Authorities have reiterated their determination to continue operations against terrorism.