Supreme Court orders PIA to pay 24 years’ pension, summons MD

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to pay 24 years’ worth of pension to a former employee, while also summoning the airline’s Managing Director in a personal capacity.

The case was filed by former PIA employee Mustafa Ansari, whose lawyer stated that his client was retired under a scheme in 2002. Following orders from the Sindh High Court, pension and other benefits were granted, but arrears for the past 24 years have not been paid.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Waheed questioned whether any law allows withholding pension payments. The employee’s counsel argued that all other employees are receiving pensions, while PIA’s lawyer said instructions from the institution were still pending.

The court warned that if the pension is not paid before the next hearing, the MD must appear in person. The three-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, adjourned further proceedings until April 23.