Police inspector dies in Rehman Baba Express fire incident

PESHAWAR – A police inspector was killed after a fire broke out in the Rehman Baba Express traveling from Karachi to Peshawar.

According to details, the fire erupted in the train’s engine about 55 kilometers from Karachi, between Ghaddar and Dhabeji.

During efforts to control the blaze, Railway Police Karachi Division Inspector Mukhtiar Mehr was severely affected by smoke inhalation. His condition worsened, and he later passed away.

Railway staff acted swiftly and professionally by detaching the affected engine from the rest of the train, while local residents also assisted authorities in time. The prompt response helped prevent the fire from spreading, and all passengers remained safe.

Railway officials have launched a full investigation into the incident, and the cause of the fire will be determined once the report is completed.