PM Imran set to attend first ever Global Refugees Forum in Geneva
Web Desk
04:16 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
PM Imran set to attend first ever Global Refugees Forum in Geneva
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Geneva to attend the first ever Global Refugee Forum commencing on Tuesday.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Switzerland are co-hosting the forum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan , along with Turkish President Erdogan, and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Germany, have been invited to co-convene the Forum in recognition of their exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees.

The Global Refugee Forum is the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also address the Forum.

The Forum is expected to galvanize political support and solidarity and broaden the base of commitments from States, international organizations, private sectors and civil society to deal with the growing number of refugee situations across the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees. Co-convening of the Global Refugee Forum is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years.

The Pakistani premier, during his stay in Geneva , will also have bilateral interaction with his counterparts and with the UN leadership, and attend a luncheon hosted by the UN Secretary General.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr