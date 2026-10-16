Tesla showcases its first flying car Roadster

US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has unveiled its next-generation Roadster sports car, demonstrating a series of unusual manoeuvres that included a brief leap into the air, an aerial rotation and a controlled landing.

The vehicle features thrusters inspired by technology developed by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company. The Roadster uses compressed-air thrusters and approximately 10 nozzles to perform its airborne movements.

During the demonstration, the car moved backwards on a ramp before launching into the air, rotating during flight and landing back on the ground. The display highlighted Tesla’s efforts to showcase advanced engineering and experimental automotive technology.

However, the demonstration does not establish the Roadster as a flying vehicle capable of sustained flight like an aircraft or helicopter.

Tesla claims the sports car can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second. Its reported top speed exceeds 230 miles per hour, placing it among the company’s most ambitious performance-focused projects.

The vehicle is being presented primarily as a demonstration of technological innovation and engineering capabilities.

According to Elon Musk, production of the new Roadster is planned to begin in 2028.

The project has faced a lengthy development timeline. The Roadster concept was first introduced in 2017, with deliveries initially promised for 2020. However, the launch has been postponed several times.