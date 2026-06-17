LESCO hides Tax details on Electricity Bills, shifting all info to QR Codes

LAHORE – As masses in Punjab capital are stunned by hefty electricity bills, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) redesigned electricity bill that no longer displays detailed breakdown of taxes, surcharges, and other additional charges.

Consumers will now need to scan a QR code printed on the bill to access this information. Under the new billing format, details of charges such as the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA), Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA), extra surcharges, and other taxes will no longer be listed separately on the face of the bill. Instead, only the total amount of all taxes and charges will be printed.

The updated bill includes multiple QR codes designed to provide additional services and information to consumers. The first QR code allows users to view a detailed breakdown of taxes, duties, and other bill components. A second QR code is intended for registration under the protected consumer category, while a third QR code enables customers to pay their electricity bills digitally.

The move is part of LESCO’s broader effort to modernize its billing system and promote digital services. Company officials say the QR-code-based system will provide consumers with easy access to detailed billing information while reducing clutter on printed bills.

However, the change has raised concerns among some consumers, who argue that removing the itemized breakdown from the printed bill could reduce transparency and make it more difficult to understand the various charges included in their monthly electricity costs.

The new billing format is expected to be rolled out across LESCO’s service area, affecting millions of electricity consumers in Lahore and surrounding regions.