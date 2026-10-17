Per Tola Gold Price drops to Rs439,036 amid Weak Global Trends

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down on last day of the week, amid drop in the international bullion market, while silver rates also recorded a drop in the local market.
As per local market rates, the price of gold fell by Rs1,600 per tola to reach Rs439,036. The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs1,372, settling at Rs376,402.
Gold and Silver Rates
|Category
|Price
|Gold per tola (Pakistan)
|Rs439,036
|Gold per 10 grams (Pakistan)
|Rs376,402
|International gold per ounce
|$4,165
|Silver per tola (Pakistan)
|Rs6,175
|Gold Piece (Lahore)
|Rs433,000 / Rs432,500
|Pathoor (Lahore)
|Rs428,000 / Rs426,000
|22-karat gold (Lahore)
|Rs396,917
|21-karat gold (Lahore)
|Rs378,875
|Gold selling rate (Karachi)
|Rs432,500
|999.0 Tezabi silver (Lahore)
|Rs6,150
|Silver 1-kilogram bar (Lahore)
|Rs6,200
|10-tola silver piece (Lahore)
|Rs6,250
International Gold Market
In the international market, gold prices dropped by $16 to reach $4,165 per ounce. The decline in global prices was reflected in Pakistan’s local bullion market, where gold rates moved lower during Saturday’s trading.
Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi
Separate figures provided for the Lahore market showed varying rates for different gold categories. The reported price for a gold piece stood at Rs433,000, with another quoted rate of Rs432,500. Pathoor gold was listed at Rs428,000 and Rs426,000, while 22-karat gold was quoted at Rs396,917 and 21-karat gold at Rs378,875.
Meanwhile, the reported selling rate in Karachi stood at Rs432,500.
Silver Prices
Silver prices also moved downward in Pakistan, with the rate falling by Rs81 per tola to Rs6,175, according to the supplied market data.
In Lahore, separate silver quotations listed 999.0 Tezabi silver at Rs6,150, a one-kilogram silver bar at Rs6,200, and a 10-tola silver piece at Rs6,250.