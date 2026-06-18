Man kills ex-wife, mother-in-law four days after divorce in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A man allegedly shot dead his ex-wife and mother-in-law in Islamabad’s G-6/1-4 area, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Bilal, a resident of Rawalpindi, had divorced his wife four days earlier.

Officials said the accused later travelled from Rawalpindi to Islamabad carrying a weapon. Upon reaching the residence, he opened fire on his ex-wife and mother-in-law, killing both on the spot.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene along with the weapon.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Earlier this month, a man shot and killed his wife and four children before turning the gun on himself in a tragic incident in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

According to police, the incident took place inside a house in Wahdat Colony, Quetta, where the suspect first opened fire on his wife and four children, killing them on the spot. He then attempted to take his own life by shooting himself and was shifted to hospital in injured condition.

Police and other law enforcement agencies reached the scene immediately after receiving information, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence.

Officials said the bodies of the deceased are being transferred to the Civil Hospital for necessary legal formalities. An investigation has been launched to determine the motive and circumstances behind the incident.

Police added that all aspects of the case are being examined, and further details will be shared after the initial investigation is completed.