Islamabad–Rawalpindi Roads Closure Update ahead of US-Iran Talks (Traffic Advisory)

ISLAMABAD – Parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been closed under sweeping security measures, as authorities enforced major traffic shutdown due to the arrival of foreign delegations in Pakistani capital.

Islamabad’s Red Zone and Extended Red Zone have been completely sealed off for all kinds of traffic until further notice.

Those travelling on on Srinagar Highway can face disruption, while traffic traveling from Park Road toward Club Road is being diverted at Tramri Chowk. To manage these closures, authorities have strictly banned the entry of all heavy traffic into the city, redirecting long-haul vehicles traveling between Peshawar and Lahore through Taxila, the Motorway, and the Chak Beli Road bypass.

Islamabad Traffic Update

Category Affected Area / Route Alternative / Instruction Complete Closure Red Zone & Extended Red Zone Completely closed to all unauthorized public entry. Major Closure Expressway (Koral to Zero Point) Closed for all types of traffic. Intermittent Srinagar Highway Traffic may be stopped at various intervals. Diversion Faisal Avenue Traffic diverted towards 9th Avenue. Diversion Park Road to Club Road Traffic diverted from Tramri Chowk. Commuters Sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, F-7 Use 9th Avenue via Margalla Road to reach Rawalpindi. Commuters Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi Use Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road. Commuters Pindi Saddar to Islamabad Use Colonel Sher Khan Road, Faqir Aipee Road, or 9th Avenue. Commuters Zero Point to Koral Chowk Use 9th Avenue → Col. Sher Khan Road → Stadium Road → Murree Road → Chandni Chowk. Heavy Traffic Peshawar to Lahore Taxila → Motorway → Chakri Interchange → Chak Beli Road → GT Road. Heavy Traffic Lahore to Peshawar GT Road (Rawat) → Chak Beli Road → Chakri Interchange → Motorway/Taxila. Restriction All Heavy Vehicles Strictly Banned from entering Islamabad city limits.

The impact has been immediate and far-reaching. Murree Road, the lifeline connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been closed, cutting off a key route used daily by thousands of commuters. Residents are facing long detours as an alternative traffic plan has been put in place, which authorities say will remain effective until new directives are issued.

More teams have already arrived in the capital. Al Jazeera reported that two US C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed at Noor Khan Airbase, underscoring the scale of the diplomatic activity underway.

In an extraordinary step, Islamabad’s administration has directed hotels, hostels, inns, and guest houses to shut down operations and lock their buildings, signaling heightened security concerns.

Transport across the region has been severely hit. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed that all public and heavy transport within Islamabad has been suspended until further notice. In parallel, the Rawalpindi district administration has also halted both passenger and goods transport from Sunday afternoon onward.