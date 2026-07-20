‘Stop Exploiting Blood of Martyrs for political gains,’ Fazlur Rehman tells rulers in fiery speech

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman delivered fiery speech at lawyers’ convention in Islamabad, accusing the country’s rulers of exploiting the blood of martyrs for political gains. He also said sacrifices should never be used to conceal failures or settle political scores, stressing that the honour of martyrs must remain above politics.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused to withdraw or apologise for his recent remarks concerning security personnel, asserting that his comments were directed at those responsible for formulating policies rather than the military or state institutions.

The outspoken politician said a coordinated campaign is underway to twist his statements. His clarification followed criticism over remarks he made at a public gathering in Kasur last week regarding the security situation in KP and Balochistan. Those comments prompted strong reactions from political leaders, with several members of the ruling coalition demanding an apology.

Fazl saidn he had never intended to disrespect soldiers or question the sacrifices of the armed forces, and explained that his criticism was aimed at the country’s decision-makers, arguing that institutions should perform their responsibilities within the framework laid down by the Constitution.

He accused his opponents of twisting his words to damage both his personal reputation and that of his party. According to the JUI-F chief, disagreement over state policies should not be portrayed as opposition to the state itself. He also made it clear that he would not alter his position because of political pressure or public criticism.

Reiterating his respect for country’s martyrs, JUI-F chief said their sacrifices deserved highest honour and should never become part of political disputes. He added that many members of his own party had also lost their lives in terrorist attacks, making the fight against terrorism a matter of personal significance.

He further argued that the strength of Pakistan depends on supremacy of Constitution and that every institution must remain within its constitutional limits. In his view, questioning policies is a legitimate democratic practice and should not be interpreted as hostility toward national institutions. He stressed that dialogue and effective policymaking remain the best way to resolve the country’s challenges.

JUI-F leader also raised question on the continued delay in implementing the registration process for religious seminaries. He said an agreement on the issue had been reached in 2004–05, but successive governments had failed to make meaningful progress.

Commenting on political situation, JUIF chief alleged that the current government lacked genuine electoral legitimacy, claiming it had emerged through rigged elections. He further asserted that his party had been invited to join the provincial government in Balochistan and was also offered the opportunity to replace the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the JUI-F chose not to accept either proposal.