Eight-year-old Pakistani sets record by passing O-Level Accounting exam

RAWALPINDI – An eight-year-old student from Rawalpindi has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by passing the O-Level Accounting examination, earning global recognition for his accomplishment at a very young age.

Muhammad Abdullah said his interest in accounting developed through his father’s guidance. He described the subject as an interesting field that helps people understand businesses, companies and financial systems.

The young student said maintaining a balance between studies and recreational activities is important for success.

He emphasized that spending excessive time only on studies or only on games is not beneficial, and that a balanced approach is the key.

Abdullah’s achievement highlights how proper guidance, consistent effort and encouragement from parents can help children reach exceptional goals regardless of their age.

His success has not only brought him personal recognition but has also inspired many young students by showing that determination and passion can lead to extraordinary achievements.