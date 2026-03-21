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Imran Khan ‘misses’ Eid prayers amid security concerns at Adiala Jail

By Web Desk
5:56 pm | Mar 21, 2026

RAWALPINDI – Like the rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were also offered at Adiala Jail.

According to reports, regular inmates offered Eid prayers at the prison’s central mosque and Imambargah. However, due to security reasons, PTI founder Imran Khan could not offer Eid prayers and remained in his cell during the prayer time.

Sources further said that there is a possibility the PTI founder may speak with his children over the phone today, while a meeting with Bushra Bibi is also expected.

It is worth noting that Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country today with religious devotion and respect.

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