Iranian President Pezeshkian due in Pakistan as regional Diplomatic Efforts gather pace

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday for brief official visit at key moment as indirect efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to gather momentum.

President Pezeshkian will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his brief stay. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties between the neighboring countries while also touching upon broader regional developments.

The visit coincides with ongoing technical-level negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland, where both sides are seeking progress on a range of issues, including regional security, Tehran’s nuclear program and other longstanding points of contention. Pakistan, alongside Qatar, has been playing a facilitative role in supporting the dialogue process.

The diplomatic engagement has attracted regional attention, with observers viewing President Pezeshkian’s visit as an opportunity to reinforce Pakistan-Iran cooperation at a time when efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East are gaining renewed focus.

PM Sharif highlighted what he described as a positive development in the negotiation process. In a statement shared on X, the premier announced the successful conclusion of the first meeting of a high-level committee held under a Memorandum of Understanding framework in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

Sharif said the discussions took place in a constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging results. Among the key outcomes was an agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days, the creation of a high-level committee to oversee the process politically, and plans for further technical negotiations.

He expressed gratitude to friendly nations that have supported the diplomatic initiative, particularly Qatar for helping create a conducive environment for negotiations and the Swiss government for hosting the talks.