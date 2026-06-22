Pakistan restores previous maximum speed limits on motorways

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has restored the previous speed limits for vehicles travelling on motorways and national highways, according to a notification issued by the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP).

The announcement stated that the move has been made in accordance with directives issued by the government. Earlier, the speed limits were reduced as part of the fuel conservation campaign due to the Middle East conflict.

Under the revised arrangement, the speed limit for light transport vehicles (LTVs) and motor cars on motorways has been set at 120 kilometres per hour, while the limit on national highways is 100 kilometres per hour.

For heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) and public service vehicles (PSVs), the speed limit on motorways has been restored to 110 kilometres per hour, while the limit on highways is 90 kilometres per hour.

The NHMP urged drivers to comply with the prescribed speed limits and all traffic regulations to help ensure road safety.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has declared the government’s decision illegal to reduce the speed limits, ordering the NHMP to refund all fines collected in this regard.

IHC chief justice has reportedly remarked that there is no provision to reduce the speed in the law for the sake of savings, hence the speed limit order is unconstitutional. All fines imposed since March 26 must be refunded.