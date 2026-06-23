Canal Road dropped from Lahore Electric Tram Plan under New CBD-to-Istanbul Chowk route plan

LAHORE – Lahore’s first electric tram has hit yet another hurdle, with authorities once again revising the proposed route before the project has even become operational.

Canal Road has been completely removed from the tram corridor due to environmental concerns, including the potential cutting of trees, as well as various technical challenges. Under the latest proposal, the electric tram will now operate through the Central Business District (CBD), Gulberg, Jail Road, and Istanbul Chowk.

The project, which was initially presented as a modern and environmentally friendly addition to Lahore’s public transport network, has experienced repeated changes since its announcement. The electric tram first arrived in Lahore in July 2025 and was showcased during test runs and a public exhibition at Expo Centre in August 2025. However, despite the demonstrations and official announcements, the service has yet to enter regular operation.

Earlier plans envisioned a 27-kilometer “Yellow Line” stretching from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. Authorities later floated the idea of a trackless tram system, while additional routes through Kalma Chowk, Liberty Market, Main Market, Mini Market, and Hali Road were also considered.

The latest route revision reignited questions about the project’s timeline, planning process, and future implementation. While officials maintain that the tram remains a key component of Lahore’s transport modernization strategy, frequent route changes have raised concerns about when residents will finally see the city’s first electric tram running on the streets.