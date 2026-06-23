Mobile Services Shut Down Across Quetta as Security Tightens for 7th Muharram

QUETTA – Mobile phone services were suspended across Quetta and parts of Balochistan as authorities imposed heightened security measures for the observance of Muharram procession, leaving thousands of residents facing communication disruptions throughout the day.

Citizens are reporting difficulties in contacting family members, conducting business transactions, and accessing essential mobile-based services.

Balochistan Home Department said suspension was ordered as a precautionary security measure to ensure peace and maintain law and order during Muharram processions and gatherings.

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused to the public, officials said the decision was taken in view of security concerns. Authorities have indicated that mobile services are expected to remain suspended until late at night.

The move comes under broader security plan implemented across sensitive areas during Muharram, a period when security agencies remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

With communication networks temporarily offline, residents have been urged to cooperate with authorities and make necessary arrangements until services are fully restored. The shutdown shows extensive security precautions taken during Muharram observances in Balochistan’s provincial capital.