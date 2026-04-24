Kp Cabinet Approves Bill To Increase Salaries And Privileges Of Lawmakers

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has approved an amendment bill to increase the salaries and privileges of members of the assembly, including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where three bills related to the perks, privileges, and salaries of lawmakers, the Speaker, and Deputy Speaker were presented for discussion.

According to Law Minister Aftab Alam, the proposed bill does not include any provision granting lifelong benefits to the Speaker. He clarified that under Article 53(8) of the Constitution, the Speaker continues in office until a successor assumes charge.

He added that the Speaker is entitled to privileges only until retirement from the position.