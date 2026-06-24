Punjab to spend Rs560 million on social media campaigns to promote family planning

LAHORE – The Punjab government has reportedly decided to spend Rs560 million on social media campaigns to tackle the issuing of rising population.

The issue of rising population and declining resources has become a major concern not only for Pakistan but across the world, as countries face increasing pressure on food supplies and available resources.

With the global population estimated at around 8 billion people, Pakistan’s population has also crossed 250 million. Punjab remains the country’s most populated province, with more than 120 million people living in the region.

Amid these challenges, the Punjab government is planning efforts to promote population awareness and encourage responsible family planning.

Officials have indicated that the approach will focus on public awareness rather than strict measures or new legislation.

Under the proposed plan for the upcoming financial year, around Rs560 million is expected to be allocated for social media campaigns aimed at promoting population welfare messages.