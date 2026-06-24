These Roads closed in Karachi ahead of 8th Muharram procession

KARACHI – Authorities in Karachi have implemented extensive security and traffic management measures for the central procession of 8th Muharram-ul-Haram, aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining order during the religious event.

The procession is scheduled to begin from Nishtar Park and proceed along its traditional route before concluding at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar.

To facilitate the event and address security concerns, police have tightened security along the entire route.

Several roads and streets in and around Saddar, Regal Chowk, and adjoining areas have been closed to traffic. Authorities have also sealed shops located along the procession route as part of precautionary arrangements.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) announced special traffic plans for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

According to officials, these measures are intended to minimize inconvenience to commuters while ensuring smooth traffic flow during the processions.

A statement issued by the Karachi deputy inspector general’s office noted that M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed from Gurumandir to Tower due to security requirements. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Commuters traveling from Nazimabad can proceed through Lasbela Chowk and Nishtar Road toward Garden. Those coming from Liaquatabad have been directed to use Teen Hatti, Lasbela Chowk, and Martin Road. Travelers moving from Hassan Square toward PIB Colony can use Kashmir Road, Shahrah-i-Quaideen, and the Jail Chowrangi Flyover before connecting to Nishtar Road.