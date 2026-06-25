15-year-old girl gang raped in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Police have registered a case against three suspects after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Budh Bair area of Peshawar, officials said.

According to police, the case has been filed under relevant sections of rape and child protection laws, and efforts are underway to arrest the nominated suspects.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father, a resident of Shahab Khel, who told police that his daughter, a seminary student, was on her way to attend classes when a suspect identified as Atif allegedly persuaded her to accompany him to his house on the pretext of helping transport clothes.

The complainant alleged that once at the house, Atif and two other men, identified in the FIR as Ahmad and Iqdari alias Sharifay, subjected the girl to gang rape.

The complaint further alleged that the suspects recorded a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the victim.

Police said a formal investigation has been launched into the incident.