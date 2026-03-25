Pakistan envoy highlights youth role at BRI scholarship ceremony in Beijing

LAHORE, Beijing – Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi on Wednesday highlighted the role of youth and educational exchanges in strengthening regional cooperation, while addressing the Belt and Road Ambassador Scholarship Award Ceremony.

He lauded the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China for instituting the scholarship programme, calling it an important platform for students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to pursue higher education in China.

The ambassador said the programme not only offered academic opportunities but also helped students gain global exposure and develop critical skills, adding that it contributed to people-to-people connectivity, a key pillar of the BRI.

Congratulating the award recipients, including students from Pakistan and Malaysia, Mr Hashmi said their achievements reflected both individual excellence and the collective potential of youth across the region.

He extended special congratulations to five Pakistani students, Khalid Atia, Asad Muhammad, Qaisar Irfan, Jamil Muhammad Fawad and Risalat Amina, for securing the scholarship.

Highlighting Pakistan’s demographic strength, the envoy said the country’s large and dynamic youth population was a major driver of innovation and economic growth. He noted that Pakistani youth were gaining increasing recognition globally, particularly in technology and entrepreneurship.

Referring to China’s upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), Mr Hashmi said its focus on high-quality development, technological innovation and green transition would open new avenues of cooperation for Pakistan and other countries.

He said students could play a key role in advancing future collaboration between Pakistan and China, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, green energy and emerging technologies.

Reaffirming the close ties between the two countries, the ambassador described Pakistan and China as “iron brothers” and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, adding that educational cooperation remained a cornerstone of bilateral relations.

He urged students to make the most of their academic pursuits in China while also gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

The ceremony was hosted by the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China, the Science and Technology Department of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Tsinghua University and People’s Daily Haiwainet.