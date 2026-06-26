ASF official dies after gunshot from his service weapon at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD – An Airport Security Force (ASF) official has died after being injured by a gunshot at Islamabad International Airport.

Reports said ASF personnel Zeeshan Akhtar, who was deployed at Tower Number 4 of the airport, sustained serious injuries after a bullet was fired from his official weapon.

The injured official was immediately shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were informed about the incident and have started legal proceedings. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.