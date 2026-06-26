Three Earthquakes rattle Balochistan, triggering panic among residents

QUETTA – Balochistan’s Kohlu district and surrounding areas were rocked by third earthquake in a single day, intensifying fears among residents after a series of back-to-back tremors struck the region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the first earthquake was recorded at 10:25 a.m., followed by a second tremor at 10:58 a.m. A third and stronger earthquake struck at 4:49 p.m., registering a magnitude of 5.1 with a depth of 17 kilometers.

Earthquake’s epicenter was located 60 kilometers northeast of Kohlu, while tremors were also felt across Zhob, Barkhan, and Rakhni, sending anxious residents rushing out of homes and buildings.

The repeated seismic activity has raised concerns over ongoing tectonic movement in the region, with three earthquakes striking within hours of each other. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, although no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been received.

The unusual sequence of tremors has kept residents on edge as experts continue to assess the evolving seismic activity across northeastern Balochistan.

Balochistan is most earthquake-prone region as it lies at intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, where constant geological movement generates frequent seismic activity.

The mineral rich region is also crossed by major active fault lines, including Chaman Fault, Ornach-Nal Fault and the Makran Subduction Zone, all capable of producing powerful earthquakes. The province experienced several devastating quakes in the past, including 2013 Awaran earthquake.

Earthquake risks further intensified by weak infrastructure, poorly constructed buildings and the province’s remote terrain, which often hampers emergency response efforts.