Pak Civil‑Military apex meeting convened by Zardari as Global Oil Prices Bite Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership convened an emergency session to deal with soaring petrol prices, mounting economic pressures, and potential security threats amid fears of escalating conflict involving Iran.

President Asif Ali Zardari called high-level meeting at Aiwan-i-Sadr, highlighting the gravity of the situation as regional tensions rise due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief and Chief of Defence Staff Asim Munir were present, underscoring the seriousness of the discussions and the government’s commitment to a coordinated response.

President Asif Ali Zardari chaired a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, and senior ministers to review the economic, energy, and regional situation. The meeting focused on addressing concerns over oil and gas supplies,… pic.twitter.com/WsM41YOoZ8 — Red Marker – پیرِ ٹویٹر (@RedMarkar) March 26, 2026

The session explored wider regional upheaval and its possible repercussions on Pakistan’s national security, economy, and food supply chains. Leaders stressed the critical need for unity, noting that every policy decision must safeguard public welfare while maintaining national stability.

Economic and energy challenges were tackled head-on. Officials analyzed the impact of surging global oil and gas prices, supply constraints, and the ripple effects on inflation and energy security. Finance and petroleum ministers outlined ongoing measures to stabilize fuel prices, enforce fiscal discipline, and reduce the economic burden on citizens across all sectors.

Highlighting a proactive approach, the leadership agreed on public awareness campaigns to curb fuel consumption, promote public transportation, and encourage carpooling as part of a nationwide strategy to manage the crisis. Officials concluded that economic planning, energy management, food security, and national defense must operate in full coordination to navigate this volatile period successfully.