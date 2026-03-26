Pm Shahbaz Sharif Lands In Karachi On Day Long Visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was greeted by a grand reception as Governor of Sindh Nehal Hashmi and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah personally welcomed him at the airport.

Top officials including Chief Secretary Sindh and IG Javed Alam Odho were also presented to receive the premier during his brief visit to country’s financial hub.

Soon after landing, PM Shahbaz headed straight to residence of PPP stalwart Senator Sherry Rehman, where he expressed deep condolences over the tragic loss of her daughter, offering prayers and reciting Fatiha in a solemn show of solidarity.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to make a special stop at the Governor House to personally congratulate Governor Nehal Hashmi. Later, there are political engagement slated.

This day-long visit by Prime Minister shows both personal and political dimensions of his presence in Sindh, making it a day that has already captured national attention.