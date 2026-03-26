Torkham Border reopens, but only for Deportations amid rising Pak–Afghan tensions

PESHAWAR/KABUL – Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been partially reopened under strict conditions amid tense shift in regional dynamics.

According to Assistant Commissioner Inamullah Wazir, the first day of reopening saw 50 individuals cross through the Torkham Border Crossing, marking the start of a tightly controlled operation.

Pakistani authorities made it clear, that this is not a full reopening. The crossing is currently limited exclusively to the deportation of undocumented Afghan nationals from Pakistan. Trade, travel, and general public movement remain suspended.

In initial phase, officials are prioritizing Afghan nationals held in prisons. These individuals are being transferred to the Hamza Baba Camp in Landi Kotal, where they undergo documentation and legal processing before being sent across the border.

This move follows series of tense developments, as border was completely shut after violent clashes and rising tensions. After weeks of clashes and cross-border attacks, there was temporary ceasefire.

Officials on the ground say the crossing is currently open, but stress that only higher authorities will decide how long it remains operational, leaving the situation uncertain.