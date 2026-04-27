Three children burned alive in Lahore fire

LAHORE – Three young children were burned to death after a fire broke out in a warehouse in the provincial capital.

According to rescue officials, the tragic incident occurred in the Gujarpura area’s China Scheme locality, where a fire suddenly erupted in a scrap warehouse and spread rapidly.

Officials said three children — 6-year-old Aliza, 4-year-old Ali Ahmed, and 2-year-old Fiza — suffered severe burns in the blaze and later died in hospital.

The incident spread fear and panic throughout the area. Authorities said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.