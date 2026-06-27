Strong Earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad parts of Pakistan

A strong earthquake was felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and several parts of northern Pakistan, causing panic as residents rushed out of homes, offices, and shopping centers.

The tremors lasted for several seconds and were experienced across multiple cities, prompting people to gather in open areas as a precaution. Authorities are assessing the situation, and emergency services remain on alert.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, while officials have urged the public to stay calm and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks.

Further details are expected as authorities continue to monitor the situation.