Open Dry Milk Sales banned as Sellers face arrest under new orders

QUETTA – Authorities in Balochistan launched a crackdown on the sale of open dry milk, imposing a complete ban and warning shopkeepers of arrest and immediate sealing of their businesses for violations.

Balochistan Chief Minister gave stern orders in a meeting with Quetta Deputy Commissioner, where officials examined the growing sale of unpackaged dry milk and its potential health risks.

Officials said open dry milk often lacks crucial consumer information, including expiry dates, ingredients and other mandatory details, making it difficult to verify its quality and safety. The administration warned that consumption of unsafe or substandard milk could pose a particular threat to children’s health.

Under new enforcement measures, all shops and warehouses have been directed to immediately stop selling open dry milk. Authorities said anyone found violating the ban could face arrest, while the shop or warehouse involved would be sealed.

The crackdown will also extend to medical stores, where the sale of open dry milk has been prohibited. Authorities have ordered strict monitoring and inspections of medical stores across Quetta.

To enforce ban, joint teams comprising officials from the Food Authority, Health Department and district administration have been formed. The teams will conduct inspections and take action against sellers in different parts of the city.

The district administration issued a clear warning that enforcement will be strict and without discrimination, with no shopkeeper or individual being allowed to violate the ban.