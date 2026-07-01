Earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad, KP and Parts of Pakistan

An earthquake rattled large parts of Pakistan Wednesday , sending frightened residents rushing out of homes, offices and commercial buildings as tremors were felt across several major cities.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan late Wednesday at a depth of 174 kilometers, with tremors felt across several cities in Pakistan. The shaking prompted many residents to evacuate homes, offices, and commercial buildings as a precaution. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and have advised the public to remain alert and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks. More details are expected as officials continue to assess the impact.

Witnesses said the shaking lasted for several seconds, prompting people to evacuate buildings in panic as fears of a stronger quake spread.

Despite the widespread tremors, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage. Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and urged the public to remain calm while following standard safety protocols in case of aftershocks.

A series of earthquakes continues to affect Pakistan in recent days. In Balochistan, 5 earthquakes have been recorded last week.

Experts said powerful earthquake that recently struck Venezuela generated seismic energy that is placing stress on connected tectonic plates, potentially triggering earthquakes in different regions.

More earthquakes may continue to occur along the Eurasian plate until the accumulated underground energy is fully released. However, he emphasized that it is not scientifically possible to accurately predict the exact time, location, or magnitude of an earthquake.