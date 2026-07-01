FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe breaks multiple records, moves closer to Messi’s goal tally

France star Kylian Mbappé etched his name further into FIFA World Cup history by breaking several major records during his side’s 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Sweden national football team.

The 27-year-old scored twice to take his overall World Cup tally to 18 goals, surpassing Miroslav Klose and becoming the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history.

Mbappé is now the highest-scoring European player in FIFA World Cup history and trails only Lionel Messi, who has 19 World Cup goals.

His combined total of goals and assists has also risen to 22, overtaking Brazilian legend Pelé, while Messi remains top of the all-time list with 27 goal contributions.

Mbappé also broke Ronaldo Nazário’s long-standing record by scoring his 10th World Cup knockout-stage goal, making him the highest scorer in the tournament’s knockout history.

With six goals and two assists in the current tournament, Mbappé leads the race for the Golden Boot. His partnership with Ousmane Dembélé has also emerged as one of the most productive duos of the World Cup.