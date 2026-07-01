Karachi Weather Update: City braces for Rains this week, bringing relief from muggy Heat

KARACHI – Monsoon winds entered Pakistan, prompting Meteorological Department to forecast rain for Karachi as the seasonal weather system begins to strengthen across the country.

Met Office said Karachi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, intermittent rains, and gusty winds over the next 2 days. The city may receive light rainfall on Friday, July 3, bringing temporary relief from humid conditions.

Karachi recorded minimum temperature of 29°C on Wednesday morning, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33-35°C. Weather conditions are likely to stay partly cloudy and humid, with occasional strong winds. Light drizzle is also expected in isolated areas during the late-night and early-morning hours today and tomorrow.

While Karachi awaits rain, the monsoon system is forecast to have a stronger impact on several districts of Sindh. Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Naushahro Feroze are expected to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rainfall as the weather system advances.

Despite the incoming monsoon activity, most districts of rural Sindh are expected to remain hot and dry, with significant rainfall confined to select areas under the influence of the seasonal weather pattern.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with official weather bulletins as monsoon conditions continue to evolve across the region.