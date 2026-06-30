Lahore Weather Update: City sizzles at RealFeel 44°C but Rains expected from July 1

LAHORE – Punjab continues to experience extreme summer heat, with temperatures feeling as high as 47°C, while authorities have issued a province-wide alert as pre-monsoon rains are expected to begin from July 1.

Lahore recorded temperature of 39°C, with RealFeel temperature of 44°C and a Heat Index of 47°C due to high humidity. Winds are blowing from the south-southeast at 21 km/h, while humidity stands at 44%, making outdoor conditions extremely uncomfortable. Visibility has dropped to 3 kilometers, with 25% cloud cover and atmospheric pressure at 996 mb.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts mainly hot and dry weather across most districts of Punjab on Tuesday. However, isolated rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Kasur, Multan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur.

Met Office said a seasonal low-pressure system over northwestern region, combined with a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere and moisture moving in from the Arabian Sea, will trigger pre-monsoon showers.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a province-wide weather alert, warning of possible urban flooding, heavy rainfall, strong winds, dust storms, and lightning between July 1 and July 6. The authority is also monitoring water levels at Indian dams to prepare for any potential flood situation.

In response to the forecast, all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been placed on high alert to ensure emergency services are prepared for any weather-related incidents.

PDMA Director General Umar Javed has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open areas and sheltering beneath trees during lightning, and exercise caution during dust storms and strong winds. Citizens have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.

Tourists planning to visit Pakistan’s northern regions have been advised to check the latest weather updates before departing and to follow all instructions issued by local authorities.