Unannounced Load Shedding leaves Lahoris sweltering amid intense Heatwave

LAHORE – As residents of Punjab are bearing the brunt of an intense heatwave, thousands of residents in the provincial capital Lahore are battling unannounced load shedding, despite the government’s claims that it has more electricity available than the city’s current demand.

Families, children, senior citizens, are being forced to endure several hours of unannounced load shedding, while businesses are also reporting losses due to repeated electricity disruptions.

Residents in Shama, Gulberg, Outfall Road, NFC, and Baghbanpura reported frequent power outages, low voltage, and frequent power fluctuations. Many households claim the unstable electricity supply has damaged expensive appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, televisions, water motors, and other electronic equipment, adding financial strain to an already difficult situation.

The prolonged outages sparked growing anger, with residents questioning why they are facing hours of load shedding when LESCO insists there is no shortage of electricity.

LESCO earlier maintains that power generation and supply remain balanced and that sufficient electricity is available to meet demand, but recent reports suggest 500-800MW shortfall.

Social media has been flooded with complaints from residents describing repeated power cuts during peak evening hours, unstable voltage, and lengthy delays in electricity restoration, leaving entire neighborhoods without relief during one of the hottest periods of the year.

As severe heatwave continues to push electricity consumption to high, residents said uninterrupted power becomes basic necessity. Many are demanding that LESCO explain the apparent contradiction between its claims of surplus electricity and the widespread outages affecting consumers across the city. They are also urging the utility to strengthen its distribution infrastructure, address recurring technical faults, and provide timely updates whenever power disruptions occur.