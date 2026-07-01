LPG retailers flout official rates as Lahore consumers pay nearly double

LAHORE – Despite a reduction in official LPG prices by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), consumers continue to face higher rates in the retail market, with sellers charging significantly above the notified price.

OGRA recently reduced the LPG price by Rs67.33 per kilogramme, bringing the official rate down to Rs241.43 per kg.

The authority also lowered the price of an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs794.05, setting its new price at Rs2,848.91. The price cut also reduced the cost of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs3,057, with the new rate fixed at Rs10,960.

The revised prices came into effect from July 1 and are applicable for one month.

However, retailers in several areas of Lahore are reportedly selling LPG at prices ranging between Rs430 and Rs450 per kg, creating a gap between government-approved rates and market prices.

A retailer, Shaukat, said sellers were not charging higher rates to increase their profits but claimed they were purchasing LPG from wholesalers at elevated prices. He called on the government and relevant authorities to ensure the availability of LPG at official rates so retailers could provide it to consumers according to the notified prices.

Consumers have expressed concern over the situation, saying the failure to enforce official rates is increasing financial pressure on households.

An LPG user, Arslan Mubarak, said the government appeared unable to ensure implementation of the announced prices, leaving ordinary consumers to bear the additional cost of the essential commodity.

The price difference between official and retail rates has raised questions over the effectiveness of price controls and monitoring mechanisms.