Massive fire breaks out at Lahore’s New Azam Cloth Market; Rescue operation underway

LAHORE – A massive fire erupted at cloth warehouse on fourth floor of MZ Plaza in Lahore’s bustling New Azam Cloth Market near Sheranwala Gate, prompting a large-scale emergency response as firefighters battled to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene immediately after the fire was reported, launching an extensive firefighting operation. According to rescue officials, seven fire tenders, two rescue vehicles, two specialized rescue vehicles, one ambulance, two rescue motorbikes, and 45 rescue personnel have been deployed to contain the blaze.

The operation is being personally supervised by District Emergency Officer Dr. Rizwan Chaudhry, who is overseeing efforts to bring the fire under control and stop it from engulfing other parts of the commercial building.

Rescue officials said firefighting efforts remain in full swing as teams continue working to extinguish the flames and avert further damage. No casualties have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

More updates to follow on this…