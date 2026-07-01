Pakistani National Anthem aired on Indian TV amid new wave of Cross-Border Cyberattacks

ISLAMABAD – A regular TV broadcast caught everyone’s attention and triggered social media frenzy as videos showing Pakistani national anthem briefly appeared on Indian television, amid cross border cyber attacks.

While authenticity of clip and cyberattack remain unverified, the incident emerged amid broader wave of cyber intrusions targeting media organizations on both sides of the border, adding another chapter to the growing digital rivalry between Islamabad and New Delhi.

بریکنگ نیوزنامعلوم ہیکرز نے بھارتی نیوز چینلز TV9 Telugu اور Freedom TV Kannada کو ہیک کر لیا۔بھارتی صدر کی تقریر کے دوران TV9 Telugu پر پاکستان کا قومی ترانہ چلا دیا گیا۔ہیکرز کا واضح پیغام:

"پاکستان سے چھیڑچھاڑ نہ کی جائے"بھارت کی "سب سے بڑی سائبر پاور" کی قلعی کھل گئی۔

گودی… pic.twitter.com/JHfPxbJLjV — Sadam Mangat (@mangat_saddam) July 1, 2026

The viral posts and references in Indian media reports, TV9 Telugu and Freedom TV Kannada were among channels allegedly come under attack. One of widely discussed claims alleges that TV9 Telugu’s transmission was interrupted while broadcasting a live address by the President of India. During reported disruption, Pakistan’s national anthem was allegedly aired before the channel returned to its scheduled programming moments later.

After getting red-faced, neither broadcasters named in reports nor relevant Indian authorities issued an official statement confirming that a cyberattack occurred or explaining the reported interruption.

Cybersecurity experts said that if unauthorized interference with a television broadcast is confirmed, investigators would likely launch a full-scale forensic examination to determine the attack vector, identify those responsible, and assess whether vulnerabilities within the broadcasting network were exploited.

The development comes as Pakistani broadcaster Geo News is facing ongoing wave of cyberattacks targeting its digital platforms. Over the past 10 days, hackers allegedly attempted to compromise network’s official websites and social media accounts. According to the broadcaster, the apparent objective is to gain unauthorized access and publish content without authorization.

Despite sustained attacks, Geo News said its digital security teams successfully blocked several high-risk intrusion attempts and continue working around the clock to secure the organization’s online infrastructure. The broadcaster has formally notified the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about the repeated attacks and requested immediate regulatory assistance to strengthen defenses against further intrusion attempts.

On Monday. Urdu news website of Samaa TV was also compromised after unidentified hackers defaced its homepage and replaced it with their own branding and warning message. The altered homepage prominently displayed the name “Hind Cyber Ghost” alongside the message, “No System Is Secure.” The attackers identified themselves as “Jordan X Alpha 02” and embedded a “Play Music” feature within the defaced webpage.

The group claimed it had taken control of Samaa TV’s platform, describing the incident as “just another demo” while warning that more targets could follow.

Shortly after the reported breach, visitors attempting to access the website encountered a 502 Error page generated by Amazon CloudFront, indicating that the service could not establish a connection with the origin server. Although such an error may occur after a cyber incident, it can also result from server outages or configuration issues and does not, by itself, confirm the cause of the disruption.