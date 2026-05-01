BEIJING – Pakistan and China signed series of powerful agreements, those related to CPEC machinery to the quiet precision of medical robots, and from farms needing stronger livestock protection to cutting-edge technology entering hospitals.

Iron-Friends taken their strategic partnership to dramatic new level, sealing series of high-impact agreements that could reshape key sectors of Pakistan’s economy. In a development witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari, the two countries signed a joint venture deal along with two major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning construction, healthcare, and animal health—signaling an ambitious push toward deeper economic and technological integration.

President Asif Ali Zardari witnessed signing of a joint venture agreement and two MoUs in Sanya on construction machinery, animal vaccines and medical technology, supporting cooperation between Pakistan and China in key sectors. pic.twitter.com/POGzW1tWnG — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 1, 2026

At the heart of the announcement is trilateral MoU between Al-Hassan Trade Establishment, Sanyi International Development, and Henan Jialong International Technology. This powerful alliance is set to supercharge the supply of construction machinery tied to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), while also opening the door to potential manufacturing plants within Pakistan.

A groundbreaking agreement between Dr Ziauddin Hospital and Shenzhen Wei Bang Technology promises to usher in a new era of medical innovation. The partnership focuses on deploying advanced intelligent robotic systems in clinical settings, hinting at a future where cutting-edge automation transforms patient care across the country.

Both sides agreed to launch a joint initiative for producing and supplying vaccines for livestock diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease. The agreement goes even further, outlining plans for sophisticated track-and-trace systems for animals—an upgrade that could revolutionize disease control and livestock management nationwide.

These landmark deals come during President Zardari’s week-long visit to China, which began on April 25. According to the Foreign Office, the visit carries special symbolic weight as Pakistan and China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.