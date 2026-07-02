Former Ajk Pm Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Joins Ipp After Leaving Ppp

MUZAFFARABAD – Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, has joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) along with several political allies after parting ways with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The announcement came after a meeting between Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, during which the two leaders discussed the political situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the meeting, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas formally announced his decision to join the IPP. Azad Kashmir’s Agriculture Minister, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, also joined the party.

Other politicians who became part of the IPP include former Azad Kashmir Health Minister Ansar Abdali and former adviser to the AJK prime minister Sardar Iftikhar Rashid.

Welcoming the new members, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his best wishes and praised their decision to join the party.

On the occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and his colleagues voiced confidence in Abdul Aleem Khan’s leadership and announced plans to intensify the party’s political activities across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.