Grandson of leading Political Figure among Suspects in Lahore Women Kidnapping, Rape Case

LAHORE – A suspect from key political family is among four people arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault, and a ransom demand involving two foreign women in Lahore, according to police and official sources.

The case revolves around two women from Netherlands and Venezuela who were allegedly invited to Pakistan by the prime suspect, identified as A** R** D**. Investigators allege that after arriving in Lahore’s Defence area, the women were abducted, sexually assaulted, and their families were later contacted with a demand for US$1.5 million in ransom.

Police sources say a case has been registered against the suspects, including the grandson of a senior political figure. Officials have not publicly disclosed the identity of the political personality.

Lahore Police said all four suspects were arrested in a swift operation and are currently being interrogated. According to police, the arrests were made following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who said the investigation must proceed strictly on merit and without any political influence or pressure.

“The law will take its course, and the investigation will be conducted without yielding to any pressure,” the Chief Minister said, according to official statements.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the women’s arrival in Pakistan, the alleged crimes, and the reported ransom demand. Authorities have indicated that additional legal action may follow as the investigation progresses.

The case amassed major public attention because of both serious nature of the allegations and the reported involvement of a suspect linked to an influential political family.