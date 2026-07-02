Four arrested over ‘Gang Rape’ of Dutch, Venezuelan Women in DHA Lahore

LAHORE – Lahore police arrested four suspects over sexual assault and kidnapping of two foreign women as one was subjected to gang rape, and a $1.5 million ransom was demanded for their release in the city’s Defence (DHA) area.

According to police, a case has been registered on complaint of one of the victims, while raids are continuing to apprehend the remaining suspects named in the investigation. First Information Report (FIR) states that Stephen Ederina, a Dutch national, and another woman from Venezuela had travelled to Pakistan to meet friends.

Investigators said Dutch woman had met one of the prime suspects, Ali Raza, in Singapore before arriving in Pakistan on June 2. According to the FIR, Ali Raza and several accomplices allegedly kidnapped both foreign women after their arrival. The complaint further alleges that the Dutch national was physically assaulted and gang-raped while the suspects demanded $1.5 million for the release of the two women.

The investigation started after victim’s father, who was in the Netherlands, contacted Pakistan’s emergency helpline 15 to report his daughter’s alleged abduction, prompting authorities to launch an immediate operation.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that four suspects have been taken into custody, while multiple raids are being conducted to arrest other individuals allegedly involved in the case.

Police said investigators are examining every aspect of the allegations, collecting evidence, and recording statements as part of the ongoing probe. Officials added that further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The case amassed significant attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and the involvement of foreign nationals, with investigators continuing efforts to establish the full sequence of events and identify all those allegedly connected to the incident.