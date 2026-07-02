Lahore airport temporarily suspends operations on two runways

Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport will temporarily suspend operations on both of its runways for three hours each day from July 5 to September 15 due to precautionary measures linked to the monsoon season.

According to the schedule, the runways will remain closed daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM, which is expected to impact early morning flight operations. However, services will continue as normal outside the closure window.

The Pakistan Airports Authority stated that the decision has been taken in response to increased bird activity around the airport during the monsoon period, particularly at low altitudes below 3,000 feet, which raises the risk of bird strikes.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued, confirming that both runways—36R/18L and 36L/18R—will remain unavailable during the specified hours throughout the monsoon spell. The advisory also notes that in emergency situations, runway access may be granted at the pilot’s discretion.

Airlines and pilots have been instructed to take additional precautions during takeoff and landing, with carriers advised to ensure extra fuel availability to manage possible delays or holding patterns.

Officials emphasized that the measure is aimed at ensuring flight safety during a period when weather conditions and environmental factors significantly increase operational risks.