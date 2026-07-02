Nadeem Khan named Interim CEO of PTCL after Hatem Bamatraf’s exit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) picked seasoned executive Mohammad Nadeem Khan, who will serve as company’s interim CEO for the next 14 days.

PTCL announced an unexpected change at the top, appointing Mohammad Nadeem Khan as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a 14-day term following the departure of Hatem Mohamed Bamatraf.

The appointment was formally disclosed in a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with Khan assuming charge with immediate effect.

Nadeem Khan currently serves as the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) of the PTCL Group, overseeing the financial operations of both PTCL and Ufone 4G. With nearly 30 years of corporate experience, Khan is regarded as one of Pakistan’s seasoned business executives. He spent past 20 years within the PTCL Group, playing a key role in the company’s financial management and supporting its growth as one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers.

Khan serves on Board of Directors of U Microfinance Bank Limited, reflecting his wider presence in Pakistan’s corporate and financial sectors. His professional credentials further recognized in May 2023, when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) appointed him to its Accounting Standards Board (ASB) for a four-year term. In that capacity, he contributes to the development and implementation of Pakistan’s accounting standards while helping evaluate the adoption of new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The telecom giant has not disclosed the reason behind the temporary 14-day appointment or announced a permanent successor, the leadership transition places one of the group’s most experienced executives at the helm during an important period for Pakistan’s telecom industry.