Pia Launches Direct Lahore Manchester Flights

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched direct flights between Lahore and Manchester, marking a significant expansion of its international network.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the inaugural direct flight, PK709, departed from Lahore for Manchester. A simple but dignified ceremony was held at Lahore Airport to mark the occasion, where a cake was cut to celebrate the launch. PIA Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq bid farewell to the passengers before departure.

Passengers welcomed the restoration of direct air connectivity between Lahore and Manchester, describing it as an important development for the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom.

The airline said the direct service is expected to further strengthen people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the UK.

The inaugural Lahore-Manchester flight carried 325 passengers. Meanwhile, the first direct flight from Manchester to Lahore had departed the previous night, where it was seen off by PIA’s local management and officials from the Manchester Airport Group.

The launch of the Lahore-Manchester route is a key addition to PIA’s international network. With the new service, the airline now operates five weekly flights between Pakistan and Manchester—four from Islamabad and one from Lahore.

According to the spokesperson, the expanded schedule will provide greater convenience for the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom.